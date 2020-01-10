PBL Last Leg Moved From Bengaluru to Hyderabad

"Now 15 matches including three double headers will be hosted by Hyderabad as per the updated schedule which will start from January 29. The semi-finals and finals will also be hosted in Hyderabad. The other two venues for season 5 are Chennai (January 20-24) and Lucknow (Jan 25-28)," the statement read.

Bengaluru Raptors were scheduled to host the last leg of the league from February 5 to 9 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. However, the franchise said in a series of tweets on Thursday that it won't be able to do so due to unavailability of the stadium.