PBL 5: Hyderabad Hunters Look to Challenge North Eastern Warriors

Former winners Hyderabad Hunters, led by world champion PV Sindhu, will face-off with North Eastern Warriors at home in the fifth Premier Badminton League (PBL) on Wednesday, 28 January.

The Hunters have fond memories of lifting the trophy in the third season and they will now look to begin their home campaign on a positive note.

After four days of thrilling action in Lucknow, PBL caravan now moves to the final leg where the GMC Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium will be hosting the matches from 29 January to 9 February.

With the semi-finals and the final too scheduled to be held in the city, it will be a treat for the badminton-loving fans of the City of Pearls.