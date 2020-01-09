No Venue to Host PBL Finals and Semi-Finals: Bengaluru Raptors
Bengaluru Raptors on Thursday expressed their inability to host the final and semi-finals of the upcoming Premier Badminton League (PBL) due to "unavailability" of venue.
In a series of tweets, Bengaluru Raptors made it clear that due to the unavailability of the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, they might not be able to host the scheduled matches.
The upcoming edition of the PBL is scheduled to start on January 20 when reigning world champion PV Sindhu's team Hyderabad Hunters faces Chennai Superstarz in Chennai.
After the first leg in Chennai, the league will move to Lucknow on January 25, followed by Hyderabad, with Bangalore then being the host for the semi-finals and the finals on February 9.
