Kidambi Srikanth Storms Into World Championship Final

Though the two Indian stars were meeting for the first time, Lakshya fought back to take lead in the first game. from 2-2, Srikanth took lead but Lakshya came back to take 15-10 lead. He went on to win the game 21-17.



After scores went neck-and-neck in the second game, the 12th seed Srikanth took lead from 9-9, playing some superb shots to maintain pressure on Lakshya. The former World No 1 opened up a 13-10 lead and slowly built on to win the game 21-14 to make it 1-1.