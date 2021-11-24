ADVERTISEMENT

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Survives Ohori Scare, Advances to Second Round

PV Sindhu will face Germany's Yvonne Li in the next round.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File Image: PV Sindhu</p></div>
Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu has advanced to the second round of the women's singles draw at the Indonesia Open 2021 in Bali on Wednesday after defeating Japan's Aya Ohori 17-21, 21-17, 21-17.

In the second round, Sindhu will face Germany's Yvonne Li, who edged past Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 19-21, 23-21, 21-13.

The world No. 22 Ohori's aggressive play caught Sindhu off guard as she conceded a 13-9 lead in the first game. However using her experience, Sindhu rallied back to draw level at 15-15 and even took a one-point lead. But Ohori responded with four consecutive points and wrapped up the first game 21-17.

Ohori carried her rhythm into the second game, racing to a 4-0 lead but Sindhu amped up her game to take the second game 21-17 and forced a decider.

The third game proved to be a closely-fought affair as both players enjoyed patches of dominance. However, with the score level at 15-15, Sindhu found her flow and repeated the second-game score line to win the match in one hour and 10 minutes.

In the mixed doubles, India's Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy bowed out following a 21-7, 21-12 defeat to Japan's Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya.

Former world No. 1 men's singles player Kidambi Srikanth will be in action later in the day.

(With IANS Inputs)

