Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Survives Ohori Scare, Advances to Second Round

The world No. 22 Ohori's aggressive play caught Sindhu off guard as she conceded a 13-9 lead in the first game. However using her experience, Sindhu rallied back to draw level at 15-15 and even took a one-point lead. But Ohori responded with four consecutive points and wrapped up the first game 21-17.



Ohori carried her rhythm into the second game, racing to a 4-0 lead but Sindhu amped up her game to take the second game 21-17 and forced a decider.