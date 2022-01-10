Despite Covid Threat and Withdrawals, India Open Badminton Set to Start 11 Jan
PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth are the top seeds in the women's and men's singles draws.
India's top-seeded Kidambi Srikanth has been handed a competitive draw in the men's singles section of the India Open 2022 badminton championship with a clash with reigning World Champion Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, the fifth seed, lined up in the semi-finals.
The tournament kicks off on 11 January with the finals scheduled for the 16 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.
In the women's singles, top seed and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu starts as favourite with Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, the second seed and Singapore's Yeo Jia Min and India's Saina Nehwal as the other contenders. Sindhu will open her campaign on Tuesday against compatriot Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, the 24-year-old semi-finalist at Polish Open 2021.
Srikanth, the World Championships silver medallist, and World Champion Loh Kean Yew are in the same half of the draw. Srikanth will open his campaign against compatriot Siril Verma in the first round and run into Kim Bruun of Denmark in the second round if the Dane gets the better of Indian Shubhankar Dey. Up next for the 28-year-old from Hyderabad will be compatriot and sixth seed Sameer Verma upfront in the quarter-finals if things go as per the draw.
“It’s a long season for all us with the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games scheduled later this year. Starting the season on home turf gives me a perfect opportunity to start the year on a winning note,” said the former World No. 1 Srikanth.
Loh Kean Yew, who beat Srikanth 21-15, 22-20 in the BWF World Championship final at Huelva, Spain, last month, starts his campaign against Canada's Sheng Xiaodong in the first round. He has a comparatively easier path to the semis.
"There are a lot of good players here and it is not going to be an easy competition for sure. Everyone is coming here to do well… same for me too. I also want to do well and I also want to win this tournament," said Loh.
In the absence of second seed B Sai Praneeth, who had to withdraw after testing Covid positive before leaving for New Delhi, 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen has seventh seed Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia and compatriot H.S Prannoy, the eighth seed, as the twin threats in the bottom half of the 32-player draw. Lakshya could run into Prannoy in the quarter-finals and meet Sugiarto for a place in the final if things go as per the draw.
Sindhu is likely to meet Russian fifth seed Evgeniya Kosetskaya in the quarters while third seed Yeo Jia Min is upfront in the semis.
In the bottom half, Saina Nehwal, a former champion in this event, will start against Tereza Svabikova of the Czech Republic in the first round and will run into the second seed from Thailand if things go as per the seedings.
Meanwhile, the Indian pair of Manu Atri and B Sumeeth Reddy have withdrawn from the men's doubles draw after Manu Atri tested positive in a test conducted before they left their training base. Sumeeth Reddy had tested negative.
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.