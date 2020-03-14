India Open & All Badminton Meets Suspended Until 12 April

The India Open badminton tournament was on Friday suspended at least till 12 April after the sport's world governing body decided to halt all events from 16 March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement that the escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak globally has forced it to cancel or postpone all tournaments from 16 March to 12 April.

The situation, it said, has been aggravated by heightened travel and quarantine restrictions in place and the subsequent extreme logistical complications this causes to the movement of badminton athletes.