Extension of Olympic Qualification Period Good: Pullela Gopichand

While the Malaysia Open will take place from May 25 to 30, the Singapore tournament will be held from 1 to 6 June.

The Olympic qualification period was earlier scheduled to end with the Indian Open, which is currently slated between 11 and 16 May in New Delhi.

"I think all the players would welcome the spacing out of tournaments. It benefits at least our Indian players. It's good that we have the time in between tournaments to train and prepare better," he further said.

The Tokyo Olympics is set to be held from 23 July to 8 August this year after being postponed from its original dates of 24 July to 9 August, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement of the postponement of the Olympics came in mid-March, 2020, shortly after which the BWF froze its calendar and rankings, including 'Race to Tokyo' Olympic qualification rankings. While the calendar resumed late last year, tournaments that will come within the Olympic qualification period starts with the Swiss Open to be held from 2 to 7 March.

Asked what Gopichand made of the Indian players' performances at the tournaments thus far, the 47-year-old former All England Open champion said that it remains too early to draw conclusions.