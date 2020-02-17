Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina, Srikanth Chase Olympic Berth

Seasoned Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will look to keep their Olympic hopes alive when they compete at the USD 170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters starting on Tuesday, 18 February.

The Indian duo has been inconsistent in 2019 and didn't enjoy a good start to the new year.

While Saina has crossed the first round in only one of the three events in 2020, Srikanth has lost in the opening round in all three tournaments that he has played so far this year.