BWF Announces Postponement of Badminton’s Comeback Event

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday announced that the Thomas and Uber Cup has been postponed following a series of withdrawals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament, slated to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11, was set to mark the resumption of international badminton after it came to a halt in March following the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

"BWF, in collaboration with Badminton Denmark, has for many months been preparing for a safe return to international badminton," BWF said in a statement.