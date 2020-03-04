Badminton Asia C’ships Moved From Wuhan to Manila
Next month's Badminton Asia Championships have been moved out of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, to the Philippine capital Manila, officials said on Wednesday.
Numerous sports events have been cancelled, postponed or moved in recent weeks all over the world because of the deadly virus.
China, where the virus emerged in December and where more than 2,900 people have died, has been hardest hit with all sports stopped.
The Asia Championships will be staged in Manila on 21-26 April.
The coronavirus has forced the postponement or cancellation of several badminton tournaments, disrupting the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics.
