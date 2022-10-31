Badminton: Satwik-Chirag Win French Open Men’s Doubles Title in Paris
Satwik-Chirag are the first Indian duo to win a super 750 tournament.
India's star badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the French Open Super 750 Crown in the men's doubles final in Paris on Sunday, 31 October.
The World No. 8 pair defeated Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-13 21-19 in the summit clash that lasted 48 minutes.
Satwik-Chirag are the first Indian duo to win a super 750 tournament.
The victory has ensured that the star pair continue their dream run this year, which saw them win the Indian Open Super 500 title, a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Thomas Cup crown and, a bronze medal at the World Championships in August.
This story will be updated with more details
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
Topics: Badminton
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.