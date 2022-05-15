Australian Cricket Legend Andrew Symonds Dies in a Car Crash

Former Australian Cricketer Andrew Symonds passed away in a car crash on Saturday, 14 May.

The 46-year-old had played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals through the course of his illustrious career.

A skilled all-rounder, known for his flamboyant and easygoing personality, Symonds was a key part of Australia's back-to-back World Cups wins in 2003 and 2007.

The car Symonds was driving left the road and rolled near Townsville, Queensland on Saturday night, according to AFP. Emergency services attempted to revive him, but he died from his injuries. He was the only person involved in the crash.

Symonds' crash comes months after the deaths of legendary Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, who both died from heart attacks.