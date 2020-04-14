SAI Extends Suspension of Camps Till 3 May Post Lockdown Extension

All training camps at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres across the country will remain suspended till May 3 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the ongoing national lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All SAI camps were postponed till April 14 because of the ongoing lockdown. We thought of taking a decision on the way forward after April 14. But since the lockdown is extended, the camps will remained suspended till May 3," a SAI source told PTI on Tuesday after the's address to the nation.