Devendra Jhajharia Among Those in Panel for National Sports Awards

Jhajharia, India's most decorated Paralympian, expressed his delight by saying, "I am happy that the sports ministry considered me for the selection committee. It is an honour to be part of it, and other members of the committee also understand sports so well," he told IANS.



Jhajharia won a silver medal at the recent Tokyo Games, adding to the two gold medals he had won in the 2004 and 2016 editions.



The committee will be meeting in the next few days to decide the winners. This year's awards were delayed after the government decided to wait for India's performance at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.



The selection committee also includes Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan, and journalists Vikrant Gupta and Vijay Lokapally.