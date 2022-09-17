TRS Leader Parks Car in Front of Amit Shah’s Cavalcade, Forced To Remove It

Shah and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao both unfurled the tricolour at two separate events on Saturday to mark "Hyderabad Liberation Day."

While the home minister unfurled the national flat at Secunderabad's Parade Ground, the Telangana CM hoisted it a few kilometres away at the Public Gardens.

Making an address on the occasion, Shah took a swipe at those who had "turned back" on celebrating the day due to vote bank politics and the "fear" of Razakars, while Rao said that "communal forces" are trying to divide the society and spread hatred among people.