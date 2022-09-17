TRS Leader Parks Car in Front of Amit Shah’s Cavalcade, Forced To Remove It
Gosula Srinivas said that he had parked the car 'in tension' and alleged that it was vandalised by Shah's security.
On a day Telangana is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Hyderabad's merger with the Indian Union, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of the cavalcade of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had come to the city to mark the historic occasion on Saturday, 17 September.
Srinivas finally removed his car after security forces forced him to do so, news agency ANI reported.
However, Srinivas said that he had parked the car "in tension" and alleged that it was vandalised by the home minister's security.
"The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (police officers). They vandalised the car," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
'Hyderabad Liberation Day' Celebrations
Shah and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao both unfurled the tricolour at two separate events on Saturday to mark "Hyderabad Liberation Day."
While the home minister unfurled the national flat at Secunderabad's Parade Ground, the Telangana CM hoisted it a few kilometres away at the Public Gardens.
Making an address on the occasion, Shah took a swipe at those who had "turned back" on celebrating the day due to vote bank politics and the "fear" of Razakars, while Rao said that "communal forces" are trying to divide the society and spread hatred among people.
The TRS also said that Shah's participation in the celebrations was in line with the "divisive agenda" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
(With inputs from ANI.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.