Tamil Nadu Man Who Posed as Film-Maker & Abused Women Sent to 6-Day Custody

Sooramangalam police station booked a complaint against the duo and two managers of the film production company that was run by Vel Sathriyan after receiving a complaint from an aspiring actor who had earlier approached the 'film-maker' for a role in his movie. Vel Sathriyan and Jayajothi tried to get Rs 30,000 from her for the promised role in his movie. When she refused to do so, they offered her an office girl position in his production company for three months, which she accepted.

However, they forced her to act in intimate scenes with Vel Sathriyan, after which she left the job. Amid her attempts to get her three months' salary from the company, she came across intimate pictures and videos of many women in their office, following which she decided to file a police complaint.

So far, the Salem city police have received nearly 12 complaints regarding the sexual misconduct of this man, and police formed special teams to identify more survivors and record their complaints. Already, Sooramangalam police took Jayajothi into police custody for three days. She was presented before Additional Mahila Court on Tuesday, 6 September, where Magistrate Dineshkumaran granted Sooramangalam police her custody for three days.

Vel Sathriyan and his assistant have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 354(B) (criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation), besides sections 66(E) (violation of privacy) and 67(A) (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. Two of his managers are on the run.

Any woman survivor who wants to file a complaint against Vel Sathriyan can contact Subbulakshmi, Inspector of Police, Sooramangalam All Women’s Police Station, on 9894355193. The Salem City police have promised that confidentiality will be maintained