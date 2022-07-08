At Least Six Dead as State Bus Collides With Truck in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu

A massive road accident has left at least six passengers dead and 10 others injured in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district.

The accident occurred early on Friday, 8 July, when a Tamil Nadu State Corporation bus rammed into a container truck near Maduranthakam. As per reports, the bus was travelling from Koyambedu to Chidambaram.

The bus rammed into the rear end of the truck and was destroyed as a result of the accident. Visuals of the incident show that one side of the bus’s body came off as a result of the impact, and the front bumper and roof was mangled.