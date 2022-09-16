ADVERTISEMENT

Speeding Car Mows Down Two Women in Chennai, Driver Arrested

The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and hit the two women techies who were crossing the road.

The Quint
Published
South India News
1 min read
Speeding Car Mows Down Two Women in Chennai, Driver Arrested
i

Two women who were software professionals in Chennai lost their lives when a speeding car mowed them down on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) on Wednesday, 14 September.

The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and hit the two women who were crossing the road. Both the women were thrown away due to the impact and reportedly suffered serious head injuries. The driver has now been arrested.

GK Kannan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tambaram told NDTV that the driver was driving the car at a speed of 130km/hour.

The deceased S Lavanya, 23, and R Lakshmi, 23, worked as analysts at HCL State Street Service.

They were on their way back home, around 11.30 pm when a Honda City knocked them down, according to NDTV.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Lakshmi died instantly on the spot, Lavanya succumbed at a hospital.

A Dangerous Stretch

The OMR stretch is notorious for fatal accidents. Many say it lacks enough zebra crossings, forcing pedestrians to take risks and cross roads in the middle of traffic.

A senior police official told NDTV, "The highways department is lethargic about this. Either they ought to provide zebra crossings with signal safety or construct overhead bridges for pedestrians or erect barricades on the median. Now many cross the median putting their lives at risk."

(With inputs from The Times of India and NDTV.)

Also Read

TN Table Tennis Player Dies in Road Accident in Meghalaya Before National Meet

TN Table Tennis Player Dies in Road Accident in Meghalaya Before National Meet

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india

Topics:  Accident   Chennai 

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×