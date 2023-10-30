ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BRS MP Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed While Campaigning in Siddipet District

With several stab wounds, the Medak MP was rushed to Gajwel hospital and later to Secunderabad for treatment.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed by a man while he was campaigning in Surampalli village in Telangana’s Siddipet district, on Monday, 30 October.

The Medak MP was rushed to Gajwel hospital with several stab wounds on the stomach, and later to Secunderabad for treatment.

The accused, identified as C Raju, a resident of Chepyal in Mirdoddi mandal, was caught by BRS activists and thrashed before the police rescued him, reported The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the police are currently investigating whether Raju had some personal grudge or if it was a politically motivated attack, reported The Hindu.

This development comes ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections in which Reddy is contesting for BRS from Dubbaka seat.

Topics:  Telangana Elections   BRS 

