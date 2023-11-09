Stabbed In US Gym, Indian Student Succumbs to Injuries After 10 Days

A 24-year-old Indian student was stabbed in Indiana, United States on 29 October has succumbed to his injuries, the university where he was studying has said.
Valparaiso University, a private university in Valparaiso, Indiana, near Chicago in a statement on 8 November said:
"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Varun Raj Pucha. Our campus community has lost one of its own, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Varun's family and friends as we mourn this devastating loss."
According to media reports, Varun had been pursuing an MS in Computer Science and left for the US last year in August 2022. He was expected to return home (Telangana's Khammam) after completion of his course next year.
The university is in constant touch with the family. “The university continues to be in contact with Varun's family, and we will continue to offer assistance and support wherever possible as they navigate this extremely difficult time. We ask that you join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers,” the university said.
The Incident
Varun was stabbed in the head with a knife by the assailant Jordan Andrade, 24, at the public gym on October 29.
Andrade was detained following the incident in the gym itself, while Varun was admitted to a Fort Wayne hospital due to the severity of his injury, according to a report by The Times of Northwest Indiana.
According to a report in NWI Times, attacker Andrade told the police that he had requested a massage that morning and walked into the massage room to find the other man, whom he did not know but found “a little weird.”
Determining the other man posed a threat, Andrade said he made sure to react the “right way,” according to a charging document.
"Andrade then described (the man) as a threat to him so he, 'just reacted,'" police said.
Andrade said the other man never got out of his chair and did not instigate any contact, "stating that the only physical contact was (the man) attempting to push Andrade off him after Andrade started attacking" him, police said and added that the assailant claimed to have defended himself against Varun as a "defensive fighter."
A Service of Remembrance
A service of remembrance and memorial for Varun is being planned on campus for November 16.
“Our university gives the family and friends of Varun Raj Pucha our deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with his family, and we pray for their healing,” said the university.
