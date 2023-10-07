Indian-Origin Couple, Two Children Found Dead in New Jersey

Mayor Peter Cantu and Chief Eamon Blanchard, Director of Public Safety released a joint statement, saying that the Plainsboro community experienced a heartbreaking loss of life. The joint statement said, "Our public safety personnel remain vigilant and resilient and will continue to ensure the safety of the Plainsboro community."

Mayor Peter Cantu said, "We are all saddened by this tragic event. What happened in our community is beyond comprehension."

Blanchard said, "Please be assured that this is an isolated occurrence and there are no additional concerns for the safety and well-being of the community related to this incident."

The Plainsboro Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office have collaborated on the investigation. Public records revealed that the couple purchased their Titus Lane home in August 2018 for $635,000.