India Launches Operation Kaveri to Evacuate Indian Nationals Stranded in Sudan

After clashes broke out in Sudan over a week ago, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar tweeted that India has begun "Operation Kaveri," which will make efforts to bring back thousands of Indians stranded in the conflict-hit African country.
"About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan," Jaishankar tweeted.
Widespread Rescue Operations Underway
On Sunday, France evacuated an five of Indian nationals along with citizens from 27 other countries as part of its evacuation operations.
French Diplomatic officials said that the Indian citizens were evacuated through a French Air Force flight and were brought to a French military base in Djibouti.
“Three flights have brought approx 500 evacuees to France's military base in Djibouti", a French Diplomatic officials said.
“French evacuation operations are underway. Last night, two military flight rotations evacuated 388 people of 28 countries, including Indian nationals,” the French Embassy in India tweeted.
Saudi Arabia Evacuates Three Indians, Among Others
Further, Saudi Arabia evacuated 66 foreign nationals, which included a few Indian citizens as well.
The kingdom announced the "safe arrival" of 91 Saudi citizens and 66 nationals from 12 other countries, which include India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, the Philippines, Burkina Faso, and Canada.
PTI quoted officials who were familiar with the matter and said that Saudi Arabia evacuated three Indians who were a part of the crew of a Saudi flight stuck in Khartoum, Sudan's capital.
The Indian Air Force had already positioned two C-130J heavy-lift military transport aircraft in the city of Jeddah, and also stationed a naval ship, INS Sumedha, at Port Sudan, as part of its contingency plans to evacuate stranded Indians.
"The government is making all out efforts to ensure safety and security of Indians stranded in Sudan. We are closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan," an MEA statement read.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made assurances that the Indian government was making an all-out effort to get stranded Indians to safety.
Hakki Pikki Tribals Remain Stranded
Meanwhile, at least 33 migrants who belong to the Hakki Pikki tribe from Karnataka's Channagiri, and moved to Sudan in July 2022, remain stuck in the town of Al Fashir.
Sudan has been engulfed in violence, and fighting continued, civilians like Prabhu move closer to becoming collateral damage. Moreover, military action has constantly grazed the group of Kannadigas ever since the conflict began last week.
He said, “We have received no call about evacuation. We are half-living, half-dead. We have no electricity and barely any food.”
Moreover, Prabhu mentioned how his home would shake as bombs were hurled in close proximity to the compound, leading to the Kannadigas losing their sleep.
He also spoke of the constant presence of gunfire, explosions and violence around their compound, narrating an incident where a bullet entered the compound and nearly hit a fellow Hakki Pikki tribal.
