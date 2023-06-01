Your browser does not support this video

Air India was launched in 1932 by JRD Tata and at the time was a sought-after brand in global aviation. It was nationalised by the Government of India in 1953. Over the last 70 years, under government ownership, the brand deteriorated.

“It ran up losses and debt of about Rs 60,000 crore. In 2022, it was losing up to Rs 20 crore every day. More than the losses, Air India had become a symbol of inefficiency in India, a symbol of everything that is economically wrong in India,” says Bahl.

In 2022, after Air India was privatised, however, the brand gained global recognition once again. It was touted as a global champion by world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

The reason behind this, Bahl explains, was that after infusion of funds, Air India placed an order of 470 aircraft – 250 from the UK-French consortium company Airbus and 220 from Boeing in the US.