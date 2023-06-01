How Privatising Our PSUs Can Revolutionise India's Economy
In this episode of Think.Nxt Shorts, The Quint’s Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl argues that if India’s Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) were to be privatised, the country’s balance sheet can be revolutionised.
He explains this hypothesis by illustrating privatisation of:
- Air India last year ✈️
- Maruti by selling its stake to Suzuki in 1981 🚘
- Hindustan Zinc 🏭
What if all of India's
PSUs were privatised...
“The total market value of all public sector companies today listed on the Indian stock exchanges is about Rs 35 lakh crore. If these PSUs are privatised and they increase in value 10 times over 10 years, then the total value of these companies will go up to Rs 350 lakh crore. And the bulk of this value will accrue to the government if it holds on to its equity,” Bahl argues.
He places this value in context of India’s current debt – nearly Rs 170 lakh crore – and asserts that if the PSUs were to be privatised, the government will have more resources to invest in the development of this country instead of “wasting its energy in running private companies.”
The Air India Story
Air India was launched in 1932 by JRD Tata and at the time was a sought-after brand in global aviation. It was nationalised by the Government of India in 1953. Over the last 70 years, under government ownership, the brand deteriorated.
“It ran up losses and debt of about Rs 60,000 crore. In 2022, it was losing up to Rs 20 crore every day. More than the losses, Air India had become a symbol of inefficiency in India, a symbol of everything that is economically wrong in India,” says Bahl.
In 2022, after Air India was privatised, however, the brand gained global recognition once again. It was touted as a global champion by world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Indian PM Narendra Modi.
The reason behind this, Bahl explains, was that after infusion of funds, Air India placed an order of 470 aircraft – 250 from the UK-French consortium company Airbus and 220 from Boeing in the US.
The Maruti Suzuki Story
In 1981, Maruti was at the brink of bankruptcy and was valued at just Rs 77 crore. Suzuki, a Japanese company then bought a 26 percent stake in Maruti for Rs 20 crore.
“At that time, the government of India did not sell its entire stake in Maruti in one go, and instead, sold it in about four tranches. In addition, it handed over management control to Suzuki. That was very unusual,” says Bahl.
This meant a 50-fold increase in valuation.
The BALCO,
Hindustan Zinc Story
In the year 2000, 51 percent of Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) was sold for Rs 550 crore, i.e. a valuation of about Rs 1,100 crore. In 2023, however, the company is valued at over Rs 8,000 crore – eight times its value before privatisation.
“Similarly, look at the story of Hindustan Zinc Limited, which was sold to Sterlite Industries for Rs 770 crore in the early 2000s. The value of the company today is Rs 1.35 lakh crore. It is truly spectacular,” remarks Bahl.
Moreover, the 26 percent stake that the government still owns in it is worth Rs 35,000 crore – an increase of over 100 times.
Other Success Stories
