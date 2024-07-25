When we look at the sports spending of India in comparison to other leading economies, it explains India's low medal tally at the Olympics.

Financial patronage and funding plays a crucial role in the development of a sport or a sportsperson. "If you look at India's Olympic champions, majority of them have been sponsored by private companies or PSUs," added De.

Successive Union Sports Ministers have repeatedly stated that:

Sports is a State subject and the responsibility for promotion / development of sports in the country, including providing sports facilities, rests primarily with the respective State / Union Territory (UT) Governments. However, the Central Government through its various Schemes supplements their efforts for promoting / developing sports in the country, which includes extending sports facilities in various states / UTs.

"We need people in the district and state federations to start working," said Manisha Malhotra, Head of Sports Excellence and Scouting at JSW sports, who was part of the Olympic campaigns of both of India's gold medalists – Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra. "Everywhere else in the world, sports is a huge part of schooling. In India, school sports are still nascent. That's where we need to get going."

Except hockey, India hasn't won a single Olympic medal in any other team sport. "That's because team sports require centralised coordination between states that can only be done by a central government body. But the bureaucracy that comes with government intervention hampers the overall quality," said De. "Individual athletes are not affected by such hindrances because their sponsors help them get personal training."

India has not been able to convert its rich demographic dividend into Olympic medals.