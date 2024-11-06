Types of Frauds

The fraudster calls the victim from an unknown number and plays an obscene video once the call is picked. The video is manipulated and used as a medium to extort money from people.

Modus Operandi

The victim receives a video call from an unknown number, which is sometimes a foreign number, and the caller then plays an obscene video once the call is picked. The video is manipulated and used as a way to extort money from individuals, using fear as a mechanism.

Red Flags

The caller is unknown and the number is usually not from India.

Precaution

Do not pick a video call when received from an unknown foreign number. Ask for the person’s identification first before picking any calls from them.

How Truecaller Helps

With Fraud Alerts, you’ll receive warnings about suspicious calls or messages that have been flagged by other users, helping you avoid threats before they escalate. Community Comments from fellow users act as a warning system, allowing you to see others’ experiences with a particular number, often shedding light on the fraudster's tactics. Truecaller’s Government Directory Services give you quick access to official helplines and resources if you need to report a fraud, ensuring you can escalate the issue promptly. Additionally, Message ID organizes your incoming messages, making it easier to spot and block any fraudulent attempts. Finally, Spam Protection ensures that numbers linked to sextortion frauds are automatically filtered out, helping to keep your inbox safe and secure.



CLICK HERE TO KNOW MORE