Types of Frauds

While there’s a wide range of frauds out there, each with their unique MO, we can broadly classify them under -

  1. Impersonation
  2. Messaging-based
  3. Sextortion
  4. New Age Frauds

Impersonation

Impersonation frauds trick you into believing you're speaking to someone you trust - whether it’s a bank official, a government representative, or even a friend. These frauds rely on deception to gain access to your personal information or money. Let’s explore the different ways fraudsters use impersonation to their advantage.

Messaging-based

From SMS to emails, messaging frauds are a common way for fraudsters to trick you into handing over sensitive information. These frauds often appear urgent or tempting, making it easy to fall into the trap of clicking a link or responding. Here’s how messaging frauds work and what you can do to protect yourself.

Sextortion

The fraudster calls the victim from an unknown number and plays an obscene video once the call is picked. The video is manipulated and used as a medium to extort money from people.

Modus Operandi
The victim receives a video call from an unknown number, which is sometimes a foreign number, and the caller then plays an obscene video once the call is picked. The video is manipulated and used as a way to extort money from individuals, using fear as a mechanism. 

Red Flags
The caller is unknown and the number is usually not from India. 

Precaution
Do not pick a video call when received from an unknown foreign number. Ask for the person’s identification first before picking any calls from them.

How Truecaller Helps
With Fraud Alerts, you’ll receive warnings about suspicious calls or messages that have been flagged by other users, helping you avoid threats before they escalate. Community Comments from fellow users act as a warning system, allowing you to see others’ experiences with a particular number, often shedding light on the fraudster's tactics. Truecaller’s Government Directory Services give you quick access to official helplines and resources if you need to report a fraud, ensuring you can escalate the issue promptly. Additionally, Message ID organizes your incoming messages, making it easier to spot and block any fraudulent attempts. Finally, Spam Protection ensures that numbers linked to sextortion frauds are automatically filtered out, helping to keep your inbox safe and secure.

New Age Frauds

As technology evolves, so do the tactics fraudsters use. New age frauds like AI voice cloning, deep fakes, and call spoofing have made it easier for fraudsters to deceive people by creating highly realistic but fraudulent interactions. Let’s explore how these cutting-edge techniques are being used to commit fraud and what you can do to protect yourself.
Feeling a little overwhelmed knowing about the different ways fraudsters can trick you? Don't worry - in the next page we tell you how to protect yourself.

It Starts With A Call...

How fraudsters lay their trap

Safeguards Against Frauds

Learn measures to save oneself

How Fraud-Proof Are You?

Take our quiz and find out

