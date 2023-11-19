The 16 players who donned the blue jersey at the 2023 ICC World Cup – with the target of a third ODI crown on their backs and the hopes of 1.4 billion on their shoulders – might not have the glittering, golden winners’ medals around their necks. For, they were second-best in the final.

But on any and every occasion barring that, they were head and shoulders above everyone, showing how India – not merely an assemblage of cricketers, but that of the nation – can not only win, but do so in the most dominant of styles.