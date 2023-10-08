How people's cognitive biases play a role in responding to such scammers?

Dr Sanjay Kumavat, Consultant Psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, told that scamsters usually lure people with their authoritative or assuring voice, and people get carried away impulsively.

"It is our weakness of mentality, it is our non assertive behaviour, and most important is the greed and inability to say assertively 'NO'. That is what is lacking and that particular thing, that weakness, is exactly used by the scamsters."

Dr Kumavat said that when money is shown to people, they tend to melt emotionally and try to engage in conversations and these kinds of activities. When a person is involved and gives a small amount of money, the demand from scammers keeps increasing, and the person eventually realises that there is no end to it. Then, the threat starts. To avoid that, we continue to fall in the trap.



He advised people to listen carefully and think before taking any action. Dr Kumavat said that if a person still wants to take time, then they can drop the call as there should be no urgency to reply to any financial deals.

A study published in International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology said that "UPI-based social engineering cases of fraud are likely to remain a severe risk as the digital economy continues to grow. Individuals and organizations, on the other hand, can minimize the likelihood of falling victim to these types of scams by remaining vigilant and taking proactive measures."

Social engineering cyberattacks usually happen when the scammer uses psychological techniques to trick people into revealing their sensitive information.

We came across a survey conducted in 2022 found that "almost one-third of Indian consumers have been victims of online fraud." It further said that "Indian consumers are most vulnerable to fraud on social media sites and apps (38%) followed by payment system providers (30%) and online gaming platforms (30%)."