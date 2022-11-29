"At least one person in each house in this locality is always sick. Stomach ailments, skin diseases and weak bones are very common," said Zarina Bibi, one of the thousands who live in colonies near Ahmedabad’s Pirana dumpsite. "We've been staying here for 20 years and we're drinking polluted water from the borewell amid lack of any support from the municipality.”

In use since the early '80s, the Pirana dumpsite is spread across 80 acres of land in the heart of Ahmedabad. It has three 75-metre-high garbage mounds and stores approximately 1.5 crore metric tonnes of waste collected over the years.

Zarina's colony in Citizen Nagar, like several others around the landfill, does not have access to tap water supplied by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).



While other women in the area fetch water in pots from nearby areas, 61-year-old Zarina said that the pain in her knees does not allow her to walk long distances and carry weight. "Forget fetching water from the city, I cannot even fill pots when tankers come and I am alone at home," she said.

So, on days when water tankers come to her lane, Zarina's granddaughter Nazma skips school to fill the water tank kept outside their house.

Such hardships are unfortunate but not uncommon, among the thousands living on the periphery of Mount Pirana, Ahmedabad's gigantic landfill.