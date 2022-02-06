‘United Congress’: Sunil Jakhar Drives Rahul to HQ for CM Candidate Announcement
This also comes amid speculations of Jhakar quitting the party after reportedly being sidelined.
Ahead of the announcement of the chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 6 February, arrived at the party headquarters in Chandigarh in a car driven by former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Jakhar's successor Navjot Singh Sidhu in the back.
Projecting unity within the party unit which has witnessed bouts of infighting over the past year, the Punjab Congress tweeted the video from its official handle saying, "Sunil Jhakar drove the car for Rahul Gandhi while Navjot Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi were seated in the back. This is how the 'United Congress' will drive the Congress to victory in Punjab!"
This also comes amid speculations of Jhakar quitting the party after reportedly being sidelined.
The Hindu had earlier reported on Sunday that Jakhar had announced his decision to quit active electoral politics. He told the newspaper that he had decided to quit active electoral politics, but would continue to serve the Congress.
Jhakar dismissed the rumours of him quitting the party, and said that he was still part of the Congress—a party he claimed had given him “so much," The Tribune reported..
Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday reiterated that everyone will abide by Rahul Gandhi’s decision on the matter of CM face for the state elections.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, Sidhu wrote:
“Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji , who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision !!! (sic)”
Channi and Sidhu are reportedly being viewed as the top contenders for the role.
(With inputs from The Hindu and The Tribune.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.