Punjab Polls: BJP, Amarinder & SAD Sanyukt Ally; Panel to Decide on Seat Sharing
The decision was announced after Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh paid a visit to Home Minister Amit Shah.
Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will jointly contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, and will form a committee to formulate the seat-sharing agreement, BJP's Punjab incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Monday, 27 September.
"Today, the party chief of all the 3 parties – BJP, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) headed by Dhindsa – met. A committee consisting of 2 members from each party will be formed to discuss the issues like seat sharing, a joint manifesto," Singh Shekhawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"Names of committee members will be finalised today. The committee will meet in a day or two to finalise the seat sharing formula," he said.
The three parties will also make a common manifesto. "Issues concerning Punjab, Sikhs, agriculture and OBC will be discussed in detail and a joint manifesto will be made. The alliance will work to build a new Punjab by restoring the past prosperity of the state," Shekhawat said, news agency IANS reported.
The decision was announced after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh paid a visit to Home Minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence. BJP President JP Nadda and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also in attendance at the meeting.
'Look Forward to Working Together, Giving Punjab Stable Govt': Amarinder
"Met with Union HM Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Punjab Incharge Gajinder Singh Shekhawat & Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) President Sukhdev Dhindsa to discuss details of the alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections. Look forward to working together to give Punjab a stable govt," Amarinder Singh tweeted after the meeting on Monday.
The development comes days after Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the Punjab BJP confirmed their alliance for the 2022 state Assembly elections.
"After seven rounds of talks, today, I confirm that the BJP and Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Topics like seat sharing will be discussed later," Shekhawat had announced on 17 December.
Amarinder Singh, who floated his own party after quitting the Congress amidst a power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu and central command in November, has said, "We are ready and we are going to win this election."
