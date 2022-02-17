Punjab Polls: For Farmer Leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, Samrala Is an Uphill Task

"(Balbir) Rajewal ji's position as a union leader is way above, and far more important than that of an MLA," says 31-year-old Jagdeep Singh Gill, a businessman from Punjab's Samrala assembly constituency.

At first, Gill seems to be a huge admirer of farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. His admiration, however, is unlikely to translate into his vote for Rajewal's Sanyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM) — a party born out of the year-long farmers' protest against the three controversial, now repealed, farm laws.

"Samrala is looking for change, and that change is the Aam Aadmi Party," says Gill. "Though we are spoilt for choice, I must say. The sitting Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon, who is now contesting as an independent, has also done a good job."