Is Amarinder Singh's Exit in Punjab a Leaf Out of BJP's Gujarat Playbook?

The last two weeks, or say weekends, have been extremely eventful for politicians, journalists and political observers in India. Sitting chief ministers of two states where elections are due next year – Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab and Vijay Rupani in Gujarat – were asked to resign by their respective parties, making way for newer, lesser-known faces to take over.

While the Congress gave Punjab its first Dalit chief minister in Charanjit Channi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat chose Bhupendra Patel for the top post in a bid to win back its traditional Patidar vote bank.

Even though both the parties executed an exercise almost similar in style and intent, a pertinent question is – who did it better?