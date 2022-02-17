Punjab Polls: CM Channi Calls AAP's Bhagwant Mann ‘Drunkard and Illiterate’

Last month, Kejriwal had declared Bhagwant Mann to be the party’s Punjab CM candidate who will contest the elections from Dhuri constituency in Sangrur district.

Mann has been a member of AAP since 2014 and is a Member of Parliament representing the Sangrur constituency of Punjab.

Mann is also a well-known Punjabi comedian and actor with a reasonably clean image. However, the leader has been involved in a fair share of controversies in politics after he was targeted as an alcoholic, although he has refuted the claims and said he was just a social drinker.

(With inputs from ANI.)