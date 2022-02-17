ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Polls: CM Channi Calls AAP's Bhagwant Mann ‘Drunkard and Illiterate’

He questioned the decision of Kejriwal to field a candidate in Punjab who “took three years to pass 12th class.”

In the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections, Chief Minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi took a jab at Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP’s) CM candidate Bhagwant Mann by calling him “a drunkard and illiterate person” while addressing a public gathering in Bhatinda on Thursday, 17 February, reported news agency ANI.

He also questioned the decision of AAP National Conveyor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of fielding a candidate to take command of Punjab who “took three years to pass 12th class.”

Channi said,

“Bhagwant Mann is a drunkard and illiterate person. He passed 12th class in three years. How can we give command of Punjab to such a person?”

"How can Arvind Kejriwal decide to give Punjab in his hands?" he asked, as per ANI.

Who Is Bhagwant Mann?

Last month, Kejriwal had declared Bhagwant Mann to be the party’s Punjab CM candidate who will contest the elections from Dhuri constituency in Sangrur district.

Mann has been a member of AAP since 2014 and is a Member of Parliament representing the Sangrur constituency of Punjab.

Mann is also a well-known Punjabi comedian and actor with a reasonably clean image. However, the leader has been involved in a fair share of controversies in politics after he was targeted as an alcoholic, although he has refuted the claims and said he was just a social drinker.

(With inputs from ANI.)

