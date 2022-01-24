Punjab Polls: BJP To Contest on 65 Seats, Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress on 37

Meanwhile, addressing the media at the event of the announcement, Amarinder Singh, according to NDTV, claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked him to retain Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in his cabinet (when he was CM).

"The Pakistan Prime Minister had sent a request, saying if you can take back Sidhu into your Cabinet I will be grateful, he is an old friend of mine. You can remove him if he will not work," Singh alleged.



Sidhu, however, according to NDTV refused to comment on the matter, saying:

"I don't want to comment on someone who's a spent force.”