Punjab Polls: BJP Candidate From Gill Seat Injured After Alleged Attack

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sucha Ram Ladhar was allegedly attacked by unidentified people while returning from a campaign in Ludhiana on Sunday evening, 13 February, reported PTI.

Ladher, who is contesting from Gill assembly seat in Ludhiana for the upcoming Punjab polls, was injured and was taken to the Ludhiana civil hospital. His condition is stable, said a police official over a phone call.