Punjab Election Officer Orders Police Case Against Arvind Kejriwal: Report
The order came after a complaint was filed by the leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
As Punjab gears up for voting on Sunday, 20 February, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has ordered the state police to file a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for, NDTV reprted.
As per the report, Kejriwal has been accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct.
The order comes after a complaint filed by the leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) who alleged that in a video uploaded on social media, Kejriwal tried to malign the image of opposition parties in the state.
(This is a developing story.)
