NDPS Case: SC Grants Interim Protection From Arrest to SAD's Bikram Majithia

The Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, after hearing the arguments, posted the further hearing of the case to 31 January.

Majithia, the brother-in-law of SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal, is in the fray for the 20 February assembly polls from Majithia, near Amritsar.

He had moved the high court after a Mohali court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered on 20 December.

In a 49-page FIR filed by the State Police Crime Branch at the Mohali police station, the SAD leader has been booked under sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act.