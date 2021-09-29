Punjab Crisis: Navjot Sidhu & Congress Both Made Mistakes. What Happens Next?

1. Either Build Something New or Accept the Existing System

There's no simple way to put this. If Sidhu wanted to follow a brand of politics that involves making no compromises with allegedly corrupt individuals, he should have started his own party and brought in people he feels are clean.

He had this option in the run-up to the 2017 Assembly elections. Even if he would have failed once, in the long run it would have yielded something.

It appears clear that Sidhu wanted to gain political power in Punjab without making compromises that are characteristic of traditional parties or without working hard to build something new.

2. If Sidhu Wanted To Do Pro-Panthic Politics, He Landed in the Wrong Party

Now, Sidhu is not a Panthic politician. He began his career in Bharatiya Janata Party and then shifted to Congress – two of the most non-Panthic parties in Punjab.

He follows Hindu rituals and consults astrologers. Nothing wrong in that but it's not something that a Panthic politician would do.

Despite this background, Sidhu wanted to appeal to the Panthic constituency by citing his role in the opening up of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and taking a strong stand on the sacrilege case.

Now, the sacrilege issue is not just a Panthic issue, it is a question of justice for the people of Punjab. But in political circles, it is true that pro-Panthic political entities are pursuing this more intensely than others.

It is clear that this isn't much of a priority for the Congress. This is a party where Kamal Nath influenced at least two of the recent Cabinet inductions: Brahm Mohindra and Randeep Singh Nabha. Kamal Nath is a leader who was accused of being involved in violence at Gurdwara Rakabganji during the 1984 pogrom.

Sidhu should have realised what he was getting into while joining the party. Again, it may have been better had he formed his own party or joined AAP where pro-Panthic elements had a better representation back in 2017.

3. Which Party Doesn't Back Tainted Cops?

No mainstream party in Punjab goes against tainted policemen openly. The Congress has the worst track record, having ruled in the dark years of the 1980s and 1990s when encounters and forced disappearances were common.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) too backed policemen associated with this period, such as Sumedh Saini and Izhar Alam.

AAP national officer bearer Deepak Bajpai hailed Saini as a "national hero" and one who "saved Punjab from terrorists". No action was taken by AAP against Bajpai.

Sidhu himself had praised KPS Gill on an earlier occasion. More recently, he appointed former DGP Mohammad Mustafa as his adviser. Mustafa too had faced allegations in the 1990s.

Again, if Sidhu wanted a change from this, he should have created his own party and avoided any of these compromises.