Kapurthala Lynching Case: Gurdwara Caretaker Amarjit Singh Arrested for Murder

Days after an incident in Punjab's Kapurthala where a man was beaten to death on suspicion of alleged sacrilege, Amarjit Singh, the gurdwara caretaker has been arrested for murder, among other offences.

This comes shortly after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that no evidence of sacrilege had been found in the incident, adding that the youth was lynched and the probe was pointing towards it being a murder. He further said that the First Information Report (FIR) would be amended accordingly.

According to a report by The Times of India, the FIR mentions 100 unidentified accused who the police will identify using photos and videos of the incident.