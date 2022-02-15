ADVERTISEMENT

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Know Date, Time and Historical Significance

The 645th birthday of Guru Ravidas will be celebrated on 16 February, 2022. Know about the time and significance.

Guru Ravidas was a famous saint who was a part of the Bhakti movement and is known for his spirituality and taking a stand against casteism. The other names given to him include: Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas.

16 February, 2022 will be the 645th birthday of Guru Ravidas whose verses and devotional songs were quite impactful during the time of Bhakti movement.

In order to celebrate the Guru Ravidas Jayanti, the Election Commission (EC) shifted the single-phase state assembly poll date from 14 February to 20 February, 2022.

The shift in dates were the result of joint requests of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, other political parties and organisations. This request was made considering the lakhs of followers of Guru Ravidas who are travelling to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate his birth anniversary.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: History and Importance

Guru Ravidas was born in 1377 C.E. in Varanasi (at Mandhuadhe), Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that he was born on Magha purnima so his birth anniversary is celebrated every year on this day according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

The followers from all over India travel for pilgrimage to his birth place, also known as Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan. Guru Ravidas holds a special respect and place among the Ravidassia (a religious sect in Sikkhism), kabirpanthis, sikhs and other gurus.

The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi and Chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath have been invited for the celebrations at the Shri Guru Ravidas Janamasthan temple placed in Goverdhanpur area of city temple by the Shri Guru Ravidas Janamasthan Public Charitable Trust of Varanasi.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Date and Time

Ravidas Jayanti date- 16 February, 2022 (Wednesday)

Purnima Tithi begins at- 21:42 on 15 February, 2022

Purnima Tithi ends at- 22:25 on 16 February, 2022

