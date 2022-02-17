'Maalik (Priyanka) Was Clapping': Modi Slams Channi's 'UP-Bihar De Bhaiye' Jibe
"Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come here and rule,” Punjab CM Charanjit Channi had said.
Hitting back at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi over his remark on not letting 'bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi' rule in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 17 February, said that 'maalik' Priyanka Gandhi had applauded the controversial jibe.
Addressing a rally in Punjab's Abohar ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, Modi said that venerated Sikh-Dalit figure Guru Ravidas was also born in UP's Varanasi:
"We have celebrated the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas ji only yesterday. Where was he born? In Uttar Pradesh, in Banaras. Will you also expel Sant Ravidas ji from Punjab? Where was Guru Gobind Singh Ji born? In Patna, Bihar. Will you also expel Guru Gobind ji from Punjab?"
"The statement given by the chief minister of Congress here. The family from Delhi is his maalik (boss), that maalik was standing next to him, clapping. It was was seen by the whole country," he added.
Congress leader Channi, who had been campaigning in Punjab with Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday, had said, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab's daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come here and rule.”
"Congress has always been fighting the people of one region against another. Whom are these people insulting with their statements? There will be no such village here, where our brothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh or Bihar do not work hard," PM Modi said on Thursday, retaliating to Channi's remark.
Modi Takes Jibe at AAP, Calls it Cong's 'Partner-in-Crime'
Taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is among the top contenders to form a majority in Punjab, Modi on Thursday said, "The 'Partner in Crime' party of Congress is also telling lies one after the other in Punjab. These are the people who have the government in Delhi. These people, who came to Punjab today and lied to the Sikhs, have not made a single Sikh minister in Delhi."
Earlier on Wednesday, speaking at a rally in Pathankot, Modi had said, "Now the Congress has also got a 'partner-in-crime' to support its actions. You see, there is a lot of similarity between both the parties. When a Ram temple is built in Ayodhya, both of them oppose together. One looted Punjab, and the other is doing scam after scam in Delhi. The truth is that if the Congress is original, the other party is its photocopy."
PM Modi's 'Parivarwadi' Refrain on COVID-19 Vaccine, Triple Talaq
"When the central government made a law against triple talaq, then these 'Parivarwadis' (dynasts) stood against that law. They are so engrossed in selfishness that even those who vote for them are not able to think well of them. Can such people be trusted?" Modi said at a rally in Fatehpur, later on Thursday.
Further, he claimed that the Opposition is criticising the COVID-19 vaccines developed in India, calling it 'BJP ka tika'.
"Two people are afraid of vaccines. One, coronavirus; second – these anti-vaccine people. Such a great work of service, such a great sacred work, the work of humanity in the true sense of saving human life. But these family members are saying that this is a vaccine of BJP," he said.
117 seats of Punjab are slated to go to polls on 20 February. The AAP's Bhagwant Mann and the Congress's Charanjit Singh Channi are the top contenders for the chief ministerial post.
While the ruling Congress had emerged victorious on 77 seats in the state in 2017, the BJP had secured only 3.
