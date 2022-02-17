'Maalik (Priyanka) Was Clapping': Modi Slams Channi's 'UP-Bihar De Bhaiye' Jibe

"When the central government made a law against triple talaq, then these 'Parivarwadis' (dynasts) stood against that law. They are so engrossed in selfishness that even those who vote for them are not able to think well of them. Can such people be trusted?" Modi said at a rally in Fatehpur, later on Thursday.

Further, he claimed that the Opposition is criticising the COVID-19 vaccines developed in India, calling it 'BJP ka tika'.

"Two people are afraid of vaccines. One, coronavirus; second – these anti-vaccine people. Such a great work of service, such a great sacred work, the work of humanity in the true sense of saving human life. But these family members are saying that this is a vaccine of BJP," he said.

117 seats of Punjab are slated to go to polls on 20 February. The AAP's Bhagwant Mann and the Congress's Charanjit Singh Channi are the top contenders for the chief ministerial post.

While the ruling Congress had emerged victorious on 77 seats in the state in 2017, the BJP had secured only 3.