'Congress in State of Panic’: Amarinder on Surjewala's '78 MLAs Revolted' Claim

He added that the fact of the matter was that the 43-odd MLAs who had signed the letter had been forced to do so under duress.

Amarinder Singh further said that the Congress was now in a total state of panic, having been pushed into a corner over its mishandling of the Punjab crisis, which Singh said was evident in the statements of the party’s leaders.

‘Successful in Cracking Sacrilege Cases’: Amarinder Singh

Reminding the party that he was the reason for Congress to win every election in Punjab since 2017, Captain Singh added that the people of Punjab had not lost trust in him, as claimed by Surjewala, and that the whole affair had been orchestrated by a few leaders/MLAs at the behest of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Amarinder also slammed the Congress for Harish Rawat’s statements made on the Bargari issue and subsequent firing cases, saying that, “had I been hand in glove with the Badals, as they are alleging, I would not have spent the last 13 years fighting them in courts”.