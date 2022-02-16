'Congress Looted Punjab, AAP Is Its Photocopy': PM Modi's Pre-Poll Jibe

Speaking about the BJP-led Centre's development of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor – the road to Darbar Sahib Kartarpur (the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan) – Modi said that the Congress had failed to keep the sacred shrine in Indian territory during the Partition.

"When the country was partitioned, the people of Congress did not understand enough that Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Tapobhoomi (final resting place), located 6 km away from the border, should be kept in India. So, we got the privilege of developing the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor."