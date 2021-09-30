'Congress Made a Mockery of Government in Punjab': Kejriwal in Ludhiana

Speaking on the political buzz around Navjot Singh Sidhu joining APP, he asserted that it is 'hypothetical' but 'if anything like that happens we will tell you first of all.'

After two months of assuming the top post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief, Sidhu resigned on Tuesday, launching the Congress into an escalating party crisis.

Without denying the speculations of Sidhu being inducted in AAP, he also iterated, "I have said again and again that when the time comes we will give you a good CM face, it could be anyone. We are not thinking about it right now," ANI quoted.