Amarinder Says New Party Might Have Seat-Sharing With BJP, Vows to Fight Sidhu
Amarinder Singh said, "As far as Sidhu is concerned, wherever he fights from we will fight him.”
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced on Wednesday, 27 October, that he would form a new political party in Punjab ahead of the elections in the state next year and would be fighting on all 117 Assembly seats, “whether adjustment seats or we contest on our own”, news agency ANI reported.
He was quoted as saying, “Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it”, ANI reported.
Commenting on his arch-rival Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh said, “As far as Sidhu is concerned, wherever he fights from we will fight him.” He added, "We have many many leaders with us, it'll be revealed who is with us once the party is announced."
Clarifying his stance on an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh said that his party will look for a seat-sharing arrangement. "I never said that I will align with the BJP. All I said was that I, my party, will look for a seat-sharing agreement," he said.
Earlier too, Singh had said that they will look for a seat-sharing arrangement with BJP, provided that the farmers’ protest is resolved. Referring to the same, Singh informed, “Tomorrow we are taking some people with us, around 25-30 people, and we will be meeting the Home Minister on this issue.”
‘Let Them Do Their Duty’: Amarinder Singh on BSF Notification
Amarinder Singh also supported the Centre's move to expand the jurisdiction of the Border Security Forces (BSF) in Punjab from 15 km to 50 km inside the state. The Opposition, however, has termed the move an attack on federalism.
Explaining the reason for his support for the notification, Singh said, “They mock me regarding security measures. My basic training is that of a soldier. I have been in the service for 10 years – from my training period to the time I left the Army, so I know the basics," ANI reported.
He added, “On the other hand, I was Punjab Home Minister for 9.5 years. Somebody who has been the Home Minister for 1 month seems to say that he knows more than me...Nobody wants a disturbed Punjab. We must understand we have been through very difficult times in Punjab.”
"The security forces are professional and are there for our security. They are in no way a threat to the government, nor are they taking over the government in Punjab, so let them do their duty and protect the state and the citizens of India," he asserted.
(With inputs from ANI.)
