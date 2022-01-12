ADVERTISEMENT
AAP's Punjab CM Face Will Be Announced Next Week: Arvind Kejriwal
The state of Punjab is slated to go to polls in February.
The name of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief minister (CM) face will be announce next week, said AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwalon Wednesday, 12 January.
Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Kejriwal according to ANI said:
“We assure people of Punjab to improve law and order situation and ensure justice in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power. Security will be ensured to all — be it PM or anyone else. Name of CM's face will be announced next week.”
