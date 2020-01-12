Country Can’t Run in Talibani Style: Sena’s Raut Supports Deepika
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut came out in support of actor Deepika Padukone over her expression of solidarity with JNU, on Sunday, 12 January. Padukone is facing flak from the BJP and some other quarters over her visit to the JNU campus in Delhi to stand with the students who were recently attacked by an armed mob.
After Padukone's visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday, many appreciated her 'silent solidarity', while others criticised her for supporting 'Leftists', saying it was a promotional stunt for her latest film Chhapaak. Some also demanded a boycott of the film.
Criticism, Flak, Praise, Support
A section of BJP leaders criticised the 34-year-old actor over her JNU visit. In light of this, they also called for a boycott of Chhapaak.
Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, hit the theatres on Friday. The Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday declared the film tax-free in the two states.
