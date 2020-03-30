‘Frightening’: Prashant Kishor Tweets Video Of Workers Locked Up
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, once a key aide of Nitish Kumar and now a trenchant critic, demanded the resignation of the Bihar chief minister on Monday, 30 March, hitting out at the "heart-rending" treatment being meted out to people arriving in the state from outside.
"Another frightening picture of the government's efforts to save people from the corona infection. This arrangement of Nitish Kumar for social distancing and quarantine of the poor people reaching Bihar from many parts of the country after facing heavy difficulties is heart-rending. Nitish must quit," Kishor said in a tweet.
With migrant workers arriving in Bihar, their home state, to be with their families and escape the hardship caused by the ongoing lockdown, the state government has set up quarantine facilities for them.
He had recently said that the ongoing 21-day lockdown was “botched-up.”
Once seen by many as the second-most powerful person in the Nitish Kumar-headed JD(U), Kishor was expelled from the party earlier this year for his frequent criticism of the Bihar chief minister over the latter's support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
