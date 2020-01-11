National Conference Appeals to Centre for Release of Top Leaders

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday appealed to the Central government for the release of its top leadership to pave the way for resumption of political activities.

Rejecting reports appearing in a section of the media, the NC said that no deal was being worked out with the Centre to secure release of its leadership.

Terming the reports "baseless", the NC said in a statement that both its patron Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah as well as other detained leadership would never leave Kashmir.

"The party would like to place on record that no such deal has been offered nor would any deal ever be acceptable," the statement said